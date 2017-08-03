Twila True Beauty Offers Consumers a Natural, Clean-Labeled Body Care Line They Can Trust

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2017 --Oglala Sioux Native American Twila True draws from her homeland in her Twila True Beauty collection of quality body care products made from ingredients supplied by nature that achieve the highest level of performance.



The line provides beauty enthusiasts genuine results while remaining socially and environmentally conscious through the use of eco-friendly, non-animal tested ingredients like natural oils, fruit and floral extracts native to the Oglala Sioux Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Plum, an indigenous fruit grown on the reservation, is found in all Twila True Beauty body care products for its free radical fighting powers and ability to defend against enviro-stress and premature aging.



Twila True answers consumers' call for natural body care products that are free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil and other chemicals and carcinogenic properties. The collection combines this growing passion for alternative ingredients with quality formulas manufactured in the US. The result is a line of innovative products designed to empower consumers to stay true to themselves and enhance their true beauty, including:



- Milk Skin Soak

- Body Polish

- Body Whip

- Hand Cream

- True Renewal Oil

- Rollerball fragrances

- Lasting Shine Nail Lacquer



"The true meaning of beauty extends beyond the skin to the mind, heart, body and soul, said Twila True, the company's founder. "That's why Twila True Beauty is more than a beauty brand; it's a lifestyle brand. Our complete range of products are created to inspire confidence, individuality, and new interpretations of what beauty means by reflecting the collective characteristics of purity, wisdom, reflection and foresight."



About Twila True Beauty

Founded in 2015, Twila True Beauty provides quality nail, body and cosmetic products custom-formulated to enhance one's true beauty: the beauty of the mind, heart, soul and body. Inspired by the wealth of cultural influences, bold colors, and precious native resources of the Oglala Sioux Pine Ridge Reservation, Twila True is a collective movement, walking towards the future by focusing on community responsibility, natural ingredients, and best-in-class products to establish new interpretations of what beauty means.



