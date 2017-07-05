Twila True Fine Jewelry Hosts First Ever Twila's Summer Exclusives Event

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2017 --Twila True Fine Jewelry of Newport Beach, a luxury boutique known for combining the traditional with the contemporary, and for creating original designs for jewelry connoisseurs, will host its first Twila's Summer Exclusives event July 13th through July 15th. The boutique, which specializes in custom jewelry, engagement rings, watches, and accessories, will serve champagne, wine, fresh fruit, and chocolates to customers during the event.



"To celebrate summer and thank our customers for their support over the years," says Sheila Melillo, Director of Creative Design, "we at Twila True Fine Jewelry are having our first annual summer exclusives showcasing our one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces. A majority of our inventory is designed in house and for the first time will be offered at discounts up to 60% off."



Twila True Fine Jewelry is located at 980 West Coast Highway in Newport Beach, between the Ferrari and Maserati dealerships. The Twila Summer Exclusives event will take place July 13 from 9am-6pm, July 14 from 10am-6pm, and July 15 from 10am-5pm.



Twila True Fine Jewelry was founded by entrepreneur Twila True, the CEO and president of True Family Enterprises, Twila True Fine Jewelry's parent company. She also founded Love Without Boundaries, a children's orphanage, and the True Sioux Hope Foundation, which provides critical aid and empowers tribe members to position themselves for success.



To find out more about Twila True Fine Jewelry, visit https://twilatrue.com.



About Twila True Fine Jewelry

Twila True Fine Jewelry is a unique destination nestled within the glittering enclave of Newport Beach, California. Inspired by its namesake, the boutique specializes in marrying time-honored traditions of the past with jewelry and gifts for today's luxury connoisseur. We may also ideate and create a custom piece for you to pass down to generations to come.



With have a team of skilled jewelers steeped in Twila True's forward-looking vision, we can make your modern jewelry fantasies a reality. We can provide an heirloom masterpiece for your descendants or a unique, artistic, custom piece. We believe that a beautiful, well-wrought piece of jewelry that reflects who you are can lift your spirits, and we have the skill and insight to provide, or create, that kind of jewelry for you.



Contact Details:

Contact: Anna De La Torre

Email: anna.delatorre@twilatrue.com

US Tel: 949-675-1701