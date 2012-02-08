YWCA of Silicon Valley Announces the Recipients of the 28th Annual Tribute to Women (TWIN) Awards

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2012 --Forty-one outstanding executive women from Silicon Valley will be honored by the YWCA Silicon Valley, May 10, 2012 at the 28th Annual Tribute to Women (TWIN) Awards Program at the San Jose Fairmont. The YWCA Silicon Valley’s TWIN Awards Program honors not only women who demonstrate excellence in executive-level positions, but also the companies that employ these women. “I continue to be amazed at the extraordinary contributions and impact that these executive women have in their organizations and thus in our community. The talent of women executives is second to none. We are privileged to honor these 41 inspirational women and to have so many supportive sponsors investing in the YWCA.” said Dr. Keri McLain, Chief Executive Officer of the YWCA Silicon Valley.



This year for the first time, we will be acknowledging four women in a new Emerging Leader category. These women are new in their career and have demonstrated leadership qualities that deserve to be recognized.



Twenty-eight years ago, this awards program was established in Santa Clara Valley to pay tribute to women and industry. The participants represent a cross-section of companies in the Valley including technology, law, marketing and communications, non-profit, healthcare and now the green technology industry. The Honoree and the Nominating Company will both receive a YWCA TWIN award at the dinner. For further information about the event, contact LaDonna Curteman at events@ywca-sv.org or contact the YWCA at (408) 295-4011, x216.



Top sponsors for the 2012 YWCA TWIN Awards dinner include: Presenting - Marvell Semiconductor; Private Honoree Reception - KLA-Tencor; Commemorative Awards - Gilead Sciences, Inc.; Community Sponsors – Adobe Systems Incorporated, Applied Materials, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intuit and Xilinx, Inc.



Funds generated through the YWCA TWIN Awards dinner support the programs and services of the YWCA Silicon Valley. Serving over 18,000 Santa Clara County residents, the YWCA provides programs in the areas of rape crisis, domestic violence, youth services, counseling services, licensed child care, and social and racial justice. The YWCA Silicon Valley is proud to provide services for over 105 years in Santa Clara County. Its mission is to empower women, children and families, and eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. While the special concerns of women provide the impetus for the YWCA services, programs are open to everyone. The YWCA Silicon Valley is located at 375 South Third Street, San Jose, CA 95112. For more information, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit www.ywca-sv.org.



2012 Tribute to Women Honorees

Dian Adams, RN, MBA, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer, Good Samaritan Hospital

Barbara Avery, Dir. of the Community Benefit Prm. & Manager of the RotaCare Clinic., El Camino Hospital

Wendy Bahr, SVP, Global @ Strategic Partner Organization, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Catherine Bechtel, JD, Partner, McManis Faulkner

Holly Campbell, VP, Corporate Communications, Adobe Systems, Inc.

Ying Chen, Senior Manager, IBM Corporation

Phyllis Claassen, Vice President of Operations, Silicon Valley Leadership Group

Lisa Cowell, Sr. Director Strategic Marketing, Clinical Applications, Affymetrix

Margaret Coyle, Vice President, Corporate Development, Oracle Corporation

Joan B. Cullinane, Director, Sparc Volume Operations, Oracle Corporation

Lisa Ewbank, VP, Investor Relations, Synopsys, Inc.

Amy Flood, Vice President, Public Affairs, Gilead Sciences

Anne Galle, District Manager, Bon Appetit Management Company

Pamela Goncalves, CEO Program Director, Brocade Communications

Tonie Hansen, Director, Global Citizenship, NVIDIA

Sandy Hogan, Vice President, Americas Business Transformation, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dionette Kelton, RN, BSN, Director, Care Management, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Madhu Kochar, Director, IBM Corporation

Susan Kutner, MD, General Surgeon, Kaiser Permanente

Izzy Lewis, System Architect, KLA-Tencor Corporation

WeiQi Lin, MD, Ph.D., Executive Director, R&D Business Dev., Principal Scientist, DURECT Corporation

Kimberly Lytikaiene, VP, Assistant General Counsel, NVIDIA

Jennifer Maguire, Budget Director, City of San Jose

CeCe Morken, Vice President, General Manager, Intuit Inc.

Melissa Myers, VP, Operations, Dovetail DCI

Tami Newcombe, Area Vice President, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Elizabeth M. O'Callahan, Senior Director and Corporate Counsel, Xilinx, Inc.

Suzy Papazian, Esq., Attorney and Corporate Secretary, San Jose Water Company

Carol Raeburn, Managing Director, Regional Business Finance, Lam Research

Mary Beth Ricks, Head of School, Bowman International School

Sherri Sager, Chief Government Relations Officer, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital

Sandy Takahashi Shirai, Partner, Deloitte Consulting

Kristine A. Snow, President, Cisco Capital

Jennifer Sun, Engineering Director, Applied Materials, Inc.

Sally A. Swanson, Advisory Scientist, IBM Corporation

Patricia Tremba, Group Vice President of Enterprise Technology Sales, Oracle Direct, Oracle Corporation

Stephanie Tsiagkas, Audit Partner and VC Industry Partner, Sensiba San Filippo

Marie Tuite, Senior Associate Athletic Director & COO, San Jose State University

Brynn Watson, Software Systems Architect Director, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company

Wonsun Shin Willey, Partner, Sensiba San Filippo

Mirei Yasumatsu, Associate Vice President of Tax, Marvell Semiconductor Inc.



2012 Emerging Leader Honorees

Juanita Dion, Software Engineer - IMS Ondemand QA, IBM Corporation

Maria Medrano, Business Operations Manager, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Karin Silcox-Baker, RN, BSN, Nurse Manager, Rehabilitation Center, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Sara Youngs, Experienced Senior Associate, Sensiba San Filippo LLP