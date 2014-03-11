Twin City Toyota Offers Reduced Pricing on Most New Models Throughout March

Herculaneum, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2014 --Twin City Toyota, Herculaneum’s most popular Toyota auto dealer, has launched its March sales event.



Throughout the month, the auto dealer will be offering special financing and leasing options on a variety of 2013 and 2014 Toyota cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers. Customers can lease a brand-new Toyota Corolla LE for only $119 per month, or the 2014 Toyota Camry SE for as little as $159 a month. These prices will be around for a limited time only, with the Twin City Toyota sales event running through March 31.



“All month long, our customers can drive away with a brand-new Toyota vehicle at a significantly reduced price,” said Jim Kelly, new car manager at Twin City Toyota. “Our March sales event is the perfect time for anybody to get the car, truck, crossover or SUV of their dreams at a price that’s worth talking about. We urge everyone in our community to visit Twin City Toyota to check out some of the outstanding deals we’re offering in March.”



The sales event includes the all-new 2014 Toyota Corolla LE, which comes standard with eight built-in airbags and the Star Safety System, including vehicle stability control, antilock brakes, electronic brake force distribution, traction control, Smart Stop Technology and brake assist. All of this makes it one of the safest vehicles on the road. Featuring a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder engine, the Corolla is capable of getting up to 38 miles per gallon.



Also included in the sales event is the 2014 Toyota Camry SE, which has been America’s top-selling car for the past 11 years. The Camry SE is rated as an Ultra-Low Emission Vehicle II, and comes standard with a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine capable of producing up to 178 horsepower. It also comes with the Star Safety System and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing drivers and passengers to play music and make hands-free calls.



“Our team of friendly sales professionals are very excited for the March sales event,” said Kelly. “We always work hard to put our customers in a vehicle they’ll love at a price that they can afford. Throughout the month, we are able to give our customers even greater deals on most 2013 and 2014 models. This is truly an exciting time for our store and all of our loyal customers.”



About Twin City Toyota

Twin City Toyota is located at 301 Autumn Ridge Dr. in Herculaneum. To learn more about the auto dealer and its wide selection of new and pre-owned Toyota vehicles, visit http://www.twincitytoyota.com.