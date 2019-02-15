Twins Born at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus

Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2019 --A pair of twins, Maddison and Maison, were born last week at Hudson Regional Hospital, the hospital in Secaucus that came under new ownership last year.



These are the first twins born at Hudson Regional since new owner Yan Moshe took over in January 2018. The hospital is eager to attract expectant mothers to deliver there; in January, they launched a series of free monthly childbirth classes.



Maddison and Maison are nicknamed "cupids," as they arrived a week before Valentine's Day. The infants and mother are doing fine today, two weeks later, a hospital spokeswoman said. She did not know how they were delivered, whether it was a vaginal birth or c-section.



The twins were born to parents who are Hudson Regional Hospital employees, Jaime Martinez, and fiancé Edyleidy Rojas. Martinez, the vice president of physician relations and Rojas, an administrative assistant, met while working at the hospital in 2018.



It is not unusual for hospitals to try to woo expectant mothers, as childbirth is quite costly and is usually fully reimbursed by health insurers.



WHO/WHAT

Free prenatal classes for expecting parents with Janine Malave, MSN, RNC, MA, LCCE, WHNP-BC, Hudson Regional Hospital's Manager of Maternal Child Health Services/Program Director; Chelline Lichtenberger, BSN, RN, CCE, CLC, and Life Coach Krystal Melendez.



WHERE

Hudson Regional Hospital at 55 Meadowlands Parkway in Secaucus.



WHEN

The second Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.



WHAT ELSE

These prenatal classes are part of Hudson Regional Hospital's extensive programming to support the physical and emotional well-being of its neighbors in Hudson County, directly and through collaborations with community organizations.



Registration is required at here or 201.392.3100.