Twistellar Joins Salesforce Partner Program

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2018 --Salesforce is the renowned leader in the customer relationship management domain, providing organizations across the globe with its innovative cloud-based platform and revolutionizing the way companies interact with their customers. Salesforce offers immense opportunities for integration and customization, which resulted in the creation of a worldwide community of Salesforce developers. Moreover, the company introduced a Consulting Partner Program to encourage software engineering companies to enlarge their expertise in the CRM, thus contributing to the development of the platform, and also to cherish the best consultants.



Twistellar, a software development outsourcing company specializing in Salesforce CRM, is now a proud member of the Salesforce Consulting Partner program. This status is also a recognition of Twistellar team's capabilities and expertise. Besides, it allows the company to provide even more value to its growing customer base by utilizing the exclusive resources and training opportunities available to the program's participants.



"Twistellar made a decision to apply for Salesforce Consulting Partner Program long time ago, and sent its application for review in the middle of 2017. During this time, the company passed several reviews, audits and checks by Salesforce, as well as interviews and discussions with the program's board," comments the company's chief executive officer Dmitri Leichik. "Finally, Twistellar received the badge, which serves as a well-deserved recognition of its specialists' competencies and their contribution to the platform's growth and adoption. Twistellar will continue bringing value to the Salesforce worldwide community, through new partnerships with the CRM company-users and by creating great applications for Salesforce AppExchange".



About Twistellar

Twistellar is a certified Salesforce consulting company providing full-cycle CRM-related services, including solutions scoping, org configuration and customization, custom application development, technical audit, support and quality assurance. Twistellar's team combines vast Salesforce domain expertise and diverse industry knowledge to deliver highly personalized solutions tailored to customer needs.



Contacts:

Belarus, 220039, Minsk district

Hatezhino, Centralnaya str. 7, office 29

USA: 917-722-8863

Europe: +375 (29) 641-41-36

hello@twistellar.com



