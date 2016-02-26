Two Female Entrepreneurs from Lubbock, Texas, Are About to Disrupt the Fashion and Luggage Industry

Lubbock, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2016 --American Warrior Luggage was founded by Sandra Alexander and Danae Dominguez. In 2009, while packing for a trip, Sandra knew there had to be a better way to travel with her toiletries because she always ended up with an unorganized mess in the bottom of her suitcase. That's why she and Danae created American Warrior Luggage, and their new innovative and stylish product, the Ultimate Toiletry Bag, will change the way in which people travel. Sandra and Danae are very excited to announce that in October 2016, they will roll out their durable, yet beautiful, military grade ballistic nylon toiletry bags.



"For years when I would travel, I would look for a toiletry bag that could accommodate all of my needs, but I never found one. So I decided I would design my own. But I didn't want just any toiletry bag, I wanted a complete, organized piece of luggage." - Sandra Alexander, Founder of American Warrior Luggage.



Sandra and Danae wanted to make a bag that gives people peace of mind, knowing that their toiletries, cosmetics, and jewelry, all of which can be easily damaged in ordinary suitcases or toiletry bags, are genuinely safe and secure. That's why all American Warrior Luggage is strong, durable, and stylish. The company's goal is to provide travelers with the most safest and efficient way to maximize every inch of space available in each and every one of their high-quality pieces of luggage.



These innovative bags come in either small or large, studded or non-studded. They are currently available in black. Expected retail price, small: $249, large: $299.



American Warrior Luggage also has big plans for the future.



"We have plans to create coordinating suitcases, in other colors and fabrics, that will be just as organized and innovative as our toiletry bag.



Because beauty, quality, and organization, never go out of style." - Danae Dominguez, Co-Founder of American Warrior Luggage.



This female entrepreneur duo is set to take the world of luxury luggage by storm with a new and innovative travel range, made from military grade ballistic nylon.



For further information, please contact: Shelby Hafley, PR Director, customerservice@awluggage.com



Their work can be viewed at http://awluggage.com/



High-resolution photos available upon request.