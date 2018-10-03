Two Grandmas Create an Anti Aging Skin Care Line

Tustin, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2018 --Minx Mogul Skin MD founders Kathryn Alexander and Merri Cinquina-Amendola are 56 and 59, but you wouldn't know that from looking at them. These two grandmothers have 6 grandchildren between them and are often mistaken for being their mothers.



So how do these two grandmothers defy their age? The answer comes from decades of hard work and mastery of their crafts. Kathryn has been a professional Permanent Makeup Artist for over 30 years having worked on celebrity clients in high-end med spas and plastic surgeon's offices throughout the country. Merri has been a licensed medical esthetician for over 30 years and has worked as an account executive and educator for prominent national skin care brands.



The intimate knowledge of skin science through mastery of their professions allowed them to create skin care products that "work with the way skin functions." Combining beneficial organic ingredients with powerful transdermal delivery systems, their anti-aging serums create change in the skin that work from the inside out. Merri's philosophy is that "We should avoid acid peels and microdermabrasion as they thin the skin barrier over time. We need to restore the barrier, not destroy it."



These two grandmothers are living examples of this philosophy and you can see it in their appearances. Along with potent anti-aging serums, they sell cleansers, moisturizers, masques, and gentle exfoliators to provide a holistic skin care system for any age.