Two Intermountain Healthcare Leaders Named to 100 Most Influential in Healthcare - 2021 List

Marc Harrison, MD, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, and Dan Liljenquist, senior vice president and chief strategy officer for Intermountain, have been named by Modern Healthcare magazine to their 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare for 2021 rankings.



Dr. Harrison was listed nationally at #11 and Liljenquist at #87 in the rankings.



This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare magazine to be the most influential individuals in the industry, in terms of leadership and impact.



Other prominent people ranked included President Joe Biden, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google Chief Health Officer Dr. Karen DeSalvo, and the CEOs of Modern and Pfizer, whose companies developed COVID vaccines.



The complete rankings can be found in this week's issue of Modern Healthcare magazine, and a feature article and profiles of the winners are available at ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.



