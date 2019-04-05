Two New and Different Businesses Opening in Myersville, MD

Myersville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2019 --There are two new small businesses in Myersville, Maryland: Pawz N Clawz Pet Services and Accounting Services. After 16-1/2 years in the public accounting arena, Lisa Frushour, owner, decided to make a lifestyle change. In January 2019, she established these two distinct businesses combining her two passions and strengths: accounting and pets.



On the accounting side, Lisa is focused on assisting small businesses. She is a certified public accountant (CPA) and QuickBooks Pro Advisor. Whether your business is a for-profit or not-for-profit, she can lend a helping hand. Can your business produce timely, accurate financial information? Can your bookkeeper do more than just data entry? If not, Pawz N Clawz Accounting Services may be able to help you.



From the pet side, Pawz N Clawz Pet Services is aimed at providing passionate, affordable pet care. Looking for a service that is personal and trustworthy? Tired of paying additional fees for extra play time, baths etc. when boarding? Looking for an alternative to the typical kennel? Search no more, Pawz N Clawz Pet Services provides pet care services at a reasonable rate.



Pawz N Clawz Accounting Services offers a wide-range of professional services: general bookkeeping, QuickBooks assistance, not-for-profit formation, not-for-profit resolution to IRS & Maryland issues & preparation of not-for-profit filings. The business serves both Frederick and Washington Counties. As a former auditor, Lisa witnessed many clients with poor accounting records, even with bookkeeper assistance. And at year-end, many businesses struggled to provide accurate financial information. Whether financial information is for the business owner, a bank, the Board, or a grantor, accurate and timely information is a must. Pawz N Clawz Accounting Services understands each business is unique and will provide services accordingly. As a licensed CPA, Lisa keeps up on accounting standard updates and new tax laws. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has professional liability insurance.



Pawz N Clawz Pet Services provides mid-day visits, express and overnight care. You will never be nickeled and dimed for quality pet care. Mid-day visits are potty breaks or dog walking for a period of 30 minutes. The visit can be tailored and/or customized to the pet owner's schedule. The service area is within a 20-mile radius of Myersville, Maryland including Boonsboro, Middletown and West Frederick.



Express care is a 15-minute visit when the pet owner's day doesn't go as planned. This service is offered Monday through Friday and is limited to a 20-mile radius of Myersville, Maryland. The pet owner must be an established client of Pawz N Clawz Pet Services. Overnight care is both in-home and out-of-home. Out-of-home dog care is offered at Lisa's home. She can take a maximum of 3 dogs from the same pet owner. Your dog will never be crated unless requested. In-home dog care is offered on a limited basis with priority given to those who are elderly or have special needs. Cat care and other small animal care are in-home services only.



Whether your business needs an accountant or one needs pet care, remember these two new businesses: Pawz N Clawz Pet Services and Accounting Services. Two distinct businesses, same professional service. Additional information can be obtained from www.pawznclawzllc.com or follow Lisa Frushour on Facebook. She looks forward to the opportunity to serve you in either capacity.



Myersville, MD, USA

Contact: 301-748-0063

Website: https://www.pawznclawzllc.com/

Email: info@pawznclawzllc.com