Two New Vice Presidents, One Major Step Forward for Award-Winning Agency

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2015 --Moore & Scarry Advertising announced today that it has named two new Vice Presidents from its current executive staff. These new roles are effective immediately and will include management of the agency's Fort Myers and Denver offices.



Jacquie Miller, General Manager, has been promoted to General Manager/Vice President. Ed Kiesel, the agency's Creative Director will also have Vice President added to his title. Both are well-known executives in the automotive industry.



The promotions are a major strategic move for the advertising firm and reflect a positive shift in its management structure as Moore & Scarry partners Tom Kerr and Paul Caldwell look to drive continuous growth within the agency.



In her new role, Jacquie Miller will continue to oversee all agency operations in both agency locations and execute a series of strategic initiatives that will move the agency into a new phase of automotive advertising.



"We are developing new projects every day, and I am very excited to be leading one of the most talented teams in the industry. I'm grateful to be able to count on Tom and Paul's full support and I'm happy to be moving forward in this new position," she said.



Since her start at the firm in 2008, Miller has held roles in human resources, account service management and operations strategy. She describes her management style as employee-centric.



Among her numerous accomplishments, she is most proud of implementing an employee of the month/year program, creating a protocol for monthly and yearly employee reviews, and coordinating series of company-wide team building events.



"At Moore & Scarry, our employees are our most valuable assets. If the employees are happy, the work is going to be great," she said.



Since starting his tenure at Moore & Scarry in 2004, Ed Kiesel has consistently fostered growth within the firm's creative department and evolved the quality and scope of services available to clients.



As the new Moore & Scarry Vice President and Creative Director, Ed Kiesel will continue to manage all creative campaigns and creative departments in both firm's offices while exploring additional ways to expand the company's creative offerings and attract award-winning talent.



During his time as Art Director, he developed a production and video department as well as an award-winning copy department. Kiesel's day-to-day efforts continue to maximize the talents of each employee and foster an upbeat work environment that promotes creative freedom.



"It's been an incredible experience for me to work with such an innovative and dedicated group of people. I'm thankful for the trust and opportunity that Moore and Scarry's leadership has given me to further expand the company's success. I look forward to improving the level of service we provide our clients through new and exciting creative endeavors," he remarked.



About Moore and Scarry Advertising

With offices in Fort Myers and Denver, Moore & Scarry Advertising is the nation's largest Tier-3 automotive-specific advertising agency. The award-winning agency represents over 250 automobile dealers comprising the vast majority of domestic and international manufacturers, including numerous Automotive News Top 125 Dealer Groups.



Visit mooreandscarry.com for more information.



For press requests and inquiries, please contact Francis Mariela at fmariela@mooreandscarry.com or 239-689-4000.