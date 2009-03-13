Two North County Locations To Host Free Seminars… Get Thousands of Dollars for Your Child’s College Education

Carlsbad, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2009 -- A free workshop on getting thousands of dollars for your child’s college education will be hosted at the following locations and at the following dates and times:



Carlsbad City Library (on Dove Lane), in La Costa, Tuesday, March 24, 2009, 7:15pm to 8:45pm.

San Marcos Community Center in San Marcos, Tuesday, April 14, 2009, 7:15 to 8:45pm.

Carlsbad City Library (on Dove Lane), in La Costa, Tuesday, April 16, 2009, 7:15pm to 8:45pm.



The speaker will be Ron Caruthers, noted author and college expert. He will be discussing such topics as how to send your kids to the school of their dreams without going broke; how to triple your eligibility for aid; how to find scholarships and grants you’ve never even heard of.



Additional topics to be included:

•How to pay for college with no money out of your pocket;

•How to send your child to a fancy private school for less than the cost of a local JC;

•How to pick the colleges that will give you the most amount of money;

•The one mistake every parent makes when applying for scholarships;

•7 sure fire strategies to be able to afford the school of your dreams;

•What to do right now if your child is in high school;

•Shocking insider secrets that your guidance counselor doesn’t know;



Admission is free but seating is limited by the size of the room, so please call 760-599-8175 to reserve your seats now or reserve on-line at http://www.CollegePlanningInc.com

