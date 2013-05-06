Two Professional Travel Organizations Complete Merger

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2013 --Sofia Braganza, CEO, of the New York Travel Writers Society (NYTWS) recently announced the merger of NYTWS with the Travel Writers Association (TWA). Based in New York City, NYTWS is an international travel media association comprised of people and companies working within the travel and tourism industry throughout the world.



The merger of the two groups combines a wealth of talent and resources and creates one organization which enables members of NYTWS to expand their professional travel networks and be exposed to more opportunities to participate in press trips and events.



“The merger has been well received from both NWTWS and TWA and allows us to expand into an even greater International market of upscale and luxury travel than already established by NYTWS,” says Braganza.



Future events planned for NYTWS members include press trips to London, Maui, and Australia and an Eastern Mediterranean cruise with educational seminars provided by NYTWS members.



The slate of newly selected NYTWS Board Members include: Sofia Braganza, CEO; T.R. Threston, 1st Vice Chair; Susan Frost, 2nd Vice Chair; Deputy Press Officer; S. Mar. Carter, Secretary; John Lamkin, Director Global Membership; Richard Montuori, Director of Media; Maria Liberati, Spokesperson; and, Heidi Fuller-Love, Director of Committees.



About The New York Travel Writers Society

The New York Travel Writers Society is an international association of over 850 media professionals who focus on travel and travel journalism. Members include journalists, authors, editors, photographers and broadcasters. We also welcome members of travel related businesses such as tourism and tour companies, hotels, restaurants, and transportation companies.



