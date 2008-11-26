Two Roads Fitness Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Shoreview, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Two Roads Fitness (http://www.tworoadsfitness.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



Two Roads Fitness will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of http://www.tworoadsfitness.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Two Roads Fitness is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Two Roads Fitness (http://www.tworoadsfitness.com)

Two Roads Fitness specializes in clothing for active women. We carry women's sports bras, running shorts, running tops, tights, capris, swimsuits, plus size fitness wear, and more. All our clothing is women specific, maximizing function and great fit. We carry yoga products including yoga and pilates apparel, yoga mats, bags, and props. Our mission is to support, encourage, and inspire women of all ages to participate in athletics by providing high quality gear, excellent customer service, and great value. Our website is updated daily and specials are posted often. If you have any questions, please give us a call at 800-240-8176 or send us an email. We are eager to assist you!



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

