Two Staffing Agencies in The Woodlands Partner to Help Strengthen Local Job Outlook

The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2012 --Staffing and recruiting agencies are poised to prove indispensable in the world employment services market. Recent reports show that staffing agencies and organizations contribute to the industry and employment rates, with a projected growth of up to $354.3 billion in the next five years and beyond.



Star Staffing and CGL Recruiting, leading staffing agencies in The Woodlands, greater Montgomery County and metropolitan area, have partnered up in order to provide strengthened recruitment services to the region.



"We are thrilled to be teamed with an organization as experienced and professional as CGL Recruiting," Star Staffers owner and President Scott Hiller state. "The combination of our services will further enhance our product offering to current and future customers."



Detailing its services at CGLRecruiting.com, CGL Recruiting is a direct hiring specialist for clients in the energy, IT and business sectors. The company maintains a database of candidates detailing their job experience, salary history, skill sets, competencies and career path outlook. It focuses on ensuring there is a good match and fit on both sides, between a company and the professional.



Star Staffers, through its website StarStaffers.com, has been serving the human resource needs of the Greater Texas Region since 1995. As an independent, locally owned staffing company, its services include emergency staffing, administrative, clerical, accounting and light industrial short and long term temp assignments.



Backed by experienced staffing professionals, CGLRecruiting.com and StarStaffers.com work with top local firms to provide client companies with candidates that fit the needs of their required position and match their company cultures. Their payroll dollars stay in the local economy helping local business and local employees.



Companies seeking qualified candidates for short-term temporary projects or for longer-term, more permanent positions can visit http://www.starstaffers.com/ to learn how Star Staffers and CGL Recruiting can help.



Media:



More Information on Staffing Resources Available Upon Request



For more information contact:

Scott Hiller

Phone: 1-281-602-8305

email: info@starstaffers.com

Star Staffers

26514 I-45 North Suite B

The Woodlands, TX 77386



Consumers:

Visit: http://www.starstaffers.com