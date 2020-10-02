Two Texas IT Services Companies Combine Forces to Serve Small & Midsize Companies in Houston and San Antonio

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2020 --When Uprite Services launched in 1999, the company had one goal in mind: to serve businesses in Texas with the absolute best business IT services and support. A simple goal… But 20+ years later, Uprite Services continues to live out their passion for being the top IT services company in the eyes of their clients, business community, and the IT channel at large.



On September 30, 2020, a new chapter in the Uprite Service saga will be revealed as Uprite Services announces its merger with CRSA (Computer Rescue San Antonio) Technologies out of San Antonio. The combined efforts of Uprite Services and CRSA Technologies provides both organizations the ability to offer extraordinary IT solutions that are 100% focused on organizations throughout the greater Houston County and San Antonio markets.



The merger of Uprite and CRSA provides organizations across Texas with a company that can offer a complete range of IT services to help guide small to medium-sized companies with managed IT services, co-managed IT solutions for those with internal IT departments, voice over IP business telephone systems, structured and low voltage cabling solutions, surveillance cameras, work from home business solutions, cybersecurity, and much more.



Jeff Willems, president of CRSA shares "The synergy of the combined teams will give us a tremendous pool of talent to pull from to serve our customers even better. Uprite Services and CRSA share similar visions and a commitment to services without cutting corners."



Stephen Sweeney echoed Willem's insights "Today is all about serving our customers of all sizes better and faster with technology to run their business. It is very exciting that this merger will allow us to do that even more efficiently."



Uprite Services has anchored its IT services in 5 core principles:



- Humility

- Passion

- Unity

- Servanthood

- Thankfulness



Willems is excited about the opportunity "The longer we worked with Stephen and the Uprite team on this merger, the more impressed I became about how similar our philosophy is to serve our customers and employees."



To learn more about how the combination of Uprite Services and CRSA Technologies can benefit your organization, visit https://www.uprite.com or https://www.crsatech.com.