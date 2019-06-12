Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2019 --The Wichita Ice Center announced today that Rob Weingartner will be its new General Manager, effective immediately. Weingartner has had a storied 25-year career in hockey and ice sports as both a player and coach, including back-to-back championship wins with the Wichita Thunder.



Rodney Steven II, who operates the Ice Center and co-owns the Wichita Thunder with his brothers Brandon and Johnny, commented on the addition. "We couldn't be more excited. Rob brings a lot of strengths to the table, but most of all, he knows ice sports. Whether it's as a player or as a coach, he's been around ice rinks, sports, and activities his whole life, and it's exciting to have him so deeply involved with all the wonderful programming, coaching, and activities we have running every day at the Ice Center."



Weingartner began his career in 1992 with the Wichita Thunder of the Central Hockey League. During his four year tenure, the Thunder won two CHL championships and he was named team captain his final year. After four more years of professional hockey at various levels, he eventually returned to Wichita, once again as part of the Thunder organization.



After serving two years as Assistant Coach, he was promoted to head coach in December of 2007. His tenure was cut short by a five-year battle with colon cancer. While he fought the disease, he was honored by having his Number 15 jersey retired by the Thunder.



After regaining his health, he returned to the Thunder organization as coach of the Wichita Junior Thunder from 2012-2017. His past seven years of coaching reached its culmination in 2017, as Weingartner captured the Western States Hockey League Thorne Cup Championship.



As a Level 4 USA Hockey Coach, Weingartner has spent decades around hockey rinks, running camps, and developing youth programs. He has also worked for the Goddard School District for the past fifteen years and served as the Supervisor of Engineers over the past years, overseeing 48 employees.



Asked about the move, Weingartner expressed excitement. "The Ice Center is such a jewel for the entire Wichita community. Between hockey, youth programming, and figure skating, there's so much to offer. I'm eager to really take things to the next level and introduce new people to the joys of ice sports at the Wichita Ice Center!"



About the Wichita Ice Center

