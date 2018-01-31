Two-Time Record Holder Attempts 'Wheelie Across America'

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2018 --Two-time Guinness World Record holder Kurt Osburn is attempting to break his own record by completing a 2839 mile 'Wheelie Across America' in 45 days, which would beat his previous 74 day record completed in 1999 by 29 days. Beginning in Hollywood, California and concluding in Orlando, Florida, Osburn would achieve the new world record for the longest, fastest BMX wheelie while streaming online for everyone to view from the comfort of their homes. The crowdfunding campaign debuted on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter on Tuesday, January 23.



"I'm offering an Experience that you'll never forget. Come join me and be a part of the coolest World Record you've ever seen," said two-time record holder Kurt Osburn.



Besides optimal camera setup and network connectivity, our state of the art wind-shielding and aerodynamic design prove that a 19-year difference in technology can drastically improve performance. While the previous record was achieved without the help of technical design, Osburn knew that advanced technology would be necessary to make this coast to coast feat possible.



To achieve the projects goal of $39,000, Osburn and his support team have decided to look to Kickstarter for initial funding. Osburn will be offering rewards on the Kickstarter website for 30 days at a deeply discounted rate to make sure that the entire country is on-board and to secure early funding for the overall management and production of the record attempt.



"This record is for the people, by the people, which is why we've turned to crowfunding," said Osburn.



The campaign launched earlier this week and is schedule to wrap up on February 28. Osburn says he's mentally and physically prepared for the journey beginning in May, and now only needs the assistance of the public to make it happen.