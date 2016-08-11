Two Tireless Mompreneurs Launch Painted Fox Home and Make "Farmhouse Swag" Easily Doable

Allenton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2016 --Charming the like-minded with sweet "farmhouse swag", the newly launched website Painted Fox Home corners the market on comforting style. Begging consumers to come in, put their virtual feet up, and stay a while, the site gives those with waning home decor a rustic shift. Born out of a true love for farmhouse design, mom-entrepreneurs Christine Hebbring and Jennifer Murray offer customers a plethora of wants, needs, and must-haves. Think of it as cozy meets chic; forming a perfect marriage of what's both simple and unique. Pretty great for a business manager and an elementary school teacher turned design aficionados with booming company in hand.



Jennifer Murray, co-owner of the home decor site said, "Christine and I are a pair of treasure hunting best friends who believe that our homes should be filled with the people and things we love the most in the world. For us, that's our families and friends. Now, thanks to that belief, the love of family and friends, and our tireless hunt for great pieces, we have a growing business. Our customers can't seem to get enough the Painted Fox flavor of home decor, so we've redesigned the site to make it even more farmhouse fabulous."



Fused with industrial decor, Painted Fox Home's eclectic blend of accessories and accent pieces range from kitchen and dining accessories to lighting, furniture, and curated collections. The farmhouse decor site has bed and bath accents, and wall decor as well. Regardless of placement, each piece speaks. It talks of individuality and shows Hebbring and Murray's "sly eye" for the discovery of uncommon beauty.



Hebbring adds, "The name, Painted Fox has several meanings to us. The word 'fox' symbolizes the elusive hunt for fabulously interesting treasures. The 'painted' part of our name represents individuality and the sparkle that a touch of personality adds to a space. Not one of us needs to be just like the other. In our uniqueness we are treasures. So, there you have it — Painted Fox. The perfect combination of love, kindness, creativity and the elusive hunt for the very loveliest of farmhouse swag for our customer's home."



Painted Fox Home is based in Allenton, Wisconsin and brings the marketplace unique farmhouse design by way of accessories and accent pieces online.



