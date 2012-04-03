Two Top Doctors in One Office

Chandler, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2012 --Dr. Anthony Pellegrino and Dr. David Herbert, pain management specialists and co-owners of Advanced Pain Modalities, were honored to be nominated by their peers to be included in the 2012 Top Doctors Phoenix Magazine.



Prior to 2012, Advanced Pain Modalities has been listed by Phoenix Magazines Top Doctors on several occasions in both the anesthesia and pain medicine categories.



Dr. Herbert stated "It is a great honor to be chosen by such a prestigious magazine in a survey conducted of our peers. Phoenix is a very large city and has many excellent physicians. To be one of the handfuls of physicians selected in the particular year is surprising and humbling. We at APM strive to give our patients the most personal and best care possible. As always, we try to put the patient first. To accommodate their needs, control their pain and in many situations make their last days as comfortable as possible. In the practice of medicine and in particular pain medicine, it is often difficult to gauge the response of our referral sources to our care of their patient. Of course we try to keep the lines of communication open but this is often difficult. To be chosen by our peers for the honor of being one of Phoenix Magazines Top Doctors, is hopefully an indication of their satisfaction with how we practice pain medicine."



When asked what new services were on the horizon for Advanced Pain Modalities, Dr. Herbert replied "There are many exciting advances in pain management that have been developed over the last year. This includes transcutaneous medications that are specifically formulated for the control of neuropathic pain and medications specifically designed to prevent tampering and abuse. On the more invasive procedures we now have the capability of nerve destruction using either radiofrequency, i.e. heat, cryo-lysis or chemicals. Many of these advances have been around for years, but are just coming back into vogue given improvements in biomedical engineering. Advances in biomedical engineering have also vastly improved the use of spinal cord stimulation and spinal cord modulation. When reviewing our last 3 years in using such techniques, we were delighted to find that we have over a 92% success rate."