Two Utah Facial Plastic Surgeons Chosen for "10 Best" Award in Utah

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2018 --Each year, the American Institute of Plastic Surgeons recognizes 10 excellent practitioners in the field of plastic surgery for each state. For 2018, both Utah facial plastic surgeons of Utah Facial Plastics, Drs. Henstrom and Thompson, have been selected among the elite group in Utah.



The requirements for this prestigious honor include a formal nomination by the Institute, patients, and/or fellow Plastic Surgeon, highest degree of professional achievement in the field of plastic surgery and impeccable patient satisfaction rating.



The purpose of the American Institute of Plastic Surgeons is to help patients across the country make educated decisions when it comes to choosing a plastic surgeon. The recipients listed each year uphold a reputation of quality care and beautiful results. Choosing a Plastic Surgeon within the elected "10 Best" can increase the likelihood of a safe and positive experience for patients.



Drs Henstrom and Thompson are both dual board-certified facial plastic surgeons with nearly 30 years of experience combined. Together, they've helped thousands of patients across the country achieve their aesthetic and reconstructive goals. Popular surgical procedures performed at Utah Facial Plastics include facelift, eyelid, rhinoplasty, chin, hair transplant, facial nerve, brow and ear surgery. Additional non-surgical procedures provided at both their Layton and Draper locations include Botox, filler, laser resurfacing, hair removal and more.



For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 801-776-2220 or contact them at www.utahfacialplastics.com.