Two Wicked Geese: Providing Website Design, SEO, Social Media, Internet Marketing Services for Small Businesses in the Tri-Cities, Washington

With 3.2 billion people around the world using the Internet, and 85.7 percent of the people living and working in Washington having access to the World Wide Web, and 70% shopping online, the Internet has become an important revenue and marketing tool for the small business sector. However, according to a recent report half of small businesses still don't have a website, and more than half of those that do have a site were not generating the traffic that they needed to increase sales and revenue, which was down to the lack of knowledge. Two Wicked Geese (twowickedgeese.com) aims to change that.



A spokesman for Two Wicked Geese said: "One of the reasons why a large portion of small business owners still doesn't have a website is down to cost. A lot of people still think that having a professional website built is expensive, but this is not the case."



The Two Wicked Geese and their Facebook Page, will not just be a portal of their Web and SEO services, but also aims to provide website SEO and local internet marketing tips that small businesses can do on their own. As the company increases their content on their site, they aim to help local business in the cities of the Tri-cities, Washington - mainly in Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland.



Two Wicked Geese is comprised of a husband and wife team based in Kennewick, WA. With Gigi Valdez and her team spearheading the website, SEO, local internet and Facebook marketing of the company; their vision is dedicated to helping small businesses thrive and succeed both online and offline.



Being consumers and customers themselves, they see the need for small businesses to have a brand presence and assure that their clients have a great presence and engagement on both Google and Facebook platforms.



The company aims to teach small business owners how to use the best industry practices in Social media engagement, running and maintaining a user-friendly website. They also intend to teach people how to use email marketing to showcase their products and services online through one on one Internet marketing collaboration with the business owner included in their packages to ensure a smooth marketing plan every month.



For more information on the services of Two Wicked Geese, please visit https://twowickedgeese.com



