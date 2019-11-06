TWX Auto Enters the European Market with Biodegradable Car Detailing Products

Düsseldorf, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2019 --TWX Auto has just launched their biodegradable car care products on the European online market. TWX Auto manufacturer does not use any harmful solvents in their detergents, which doesn't affect their high efficiency at all. TWX Auto formulas rely on natural ingredients that break up grease, oils, and dirt, without damaging the surfaces.



The wide range of TWX Auto products includes:



Reinforce Express Waterless Wash - an advanced 3-in-1 waterless wash, shine and protect formula. The product is specially designed for surfaces that require high-quality and long-lasting protection.



Tire Shine Gel - rejuvenating tire gel that gives tires a rich, dark, and glossy look.



All-purpose interior cleaner - cleans dirt and dust off all interior car surfaces, including plastic, carpet, and upholstery.



Spray Wax Quick Coat - an easy to use and quick acting product. Designed in the form of spray, the product polishes and seals car's surface, giving it a slick look and glossy finish.



Leather cleaner and conditioner - gentle 2 in 1 formula that cleans and conditions car interiors, couches and other furniture, as well as shoes, boots, belts and other leather accessories.



As the global car care product market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, TWX Auto will continue to develop innovative car detailing products to meet the needs of all its present and prospective clients around Europe.