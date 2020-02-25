TWX Home Produces Professional Household Cleaning Products for the European Market

Düsseldorf, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2020 --TWX Home, well known in the home cleaning products industry, manufactures highly concentrated, environmentally friendly and safe to use multi-purpose cleaning products. TWX Home product line is currently available in Greece, Romania, and Bulgaria. Within couple of days it will be presented in Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Slovenia, and Slovakia.



Some of the TWX Auto top products include:



TWX® Home Bathroom Cleaner - an all purpose bathroom cleaner which works equally well on all kinds of surfaces. Deeply cleans ceramic and tiles.



TWX® Home Oven Fume Free Cleaner - product with no fume which makes it perfect for everyday use and spot-cleaning. Breaks deposits and grease in minutes.



TWX® Home Stainless Steel Cleaner - a mild paste, which cleans and polishes everything made of stainless steel.



TWX® Home Tile Gaps Cleaner - specifically formulated solution that exterminated dirt and mold from tile gaps. The product provides further anti-fungal protection.



TWX® Home Universal Cleaning Foam - designed to remove stains and dirt on all kinds of fabric - shoes, carpets, rugs, sofas, shirts, etc.



TWX® Home Drain Cleaner - unclogs, cleans and disinfects the pipes. Dissolves hair and other hard contaminants inside the pipe using hot or cold water.



With new products coming in the future, TWX Home intends to establish a strong and competitive presence at the household cleaning products market.