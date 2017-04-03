tyGraph for Groups Available for Office 365 Customers

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2017 --UnlimitedViz Inc. announced today the availability of tyGraph for Groups Preview, an Office 365 solution that can help organizations better manage Modern Groups in Office 365, including provisioning, classification, and navigation of Groups across the platform. Within many companies, Groups proliferation and the resulting navigation and discovery issues have a direct impact on employee adoption and productivity, and the tyGraph for Groups solution can immediately provide value.



Modern Groups in Office 365 are the backbone to many Office 365 workloads, such as the new Microsoft Teams, Exchange, Power BI, and Yammer. The genius of the Groups construct is its ease of use, however with limited administrative controls in Office 365, the proliferation of Groups has caused governance concerns and navigational issues for many companies, as reported in a recent CMSWire article: http://www.cmswire.com/digital-workplace/measuring-the-impact-of-office-365-groups.



"We see Groups as a great unifying construct, but users need a better way to work with them in order to recognize their full benefit," said Dean Swann, Director of Product of UnlimitedViz. "tyGraph for Groups provides better navigation and organization, giving Office 365 customers greatly improved governance over Modern Groups in Office 365."



Deployed within a single Office 365 tenant, tyGraph for Groups can help administrators take control of the provisioning process, helping organizations improve the new Groups creation process, as well as reorganizing, classifying, and streamlining existing Groups.



"The navigation for Groups is very flat and only available in the context of the individual workload," added John P. White, CTO of UnlimitedViz. "Users work dynamically across workloads in a very fluid way, and they often create Groups using common terms like Department, Customer, or Project. Until now, there was no way to tag and organize Groups into logical organizational structures, including hierarchies."



"Many customers have turned off Group creation because of valid governance concerns," stated Ed Senez, President of UnlimitedViz. "Unfortunately, that is like removing the wings from an airplane to make it into a bus. With tyGraph for Groups, we introduced a simple approval process to add an appropriate level of governance to the process, thus alleviating governance issues and helping drive the adoption of this important Office 365 feature."



tyGraph for Groups is now available through a preview program at http://promo.tygraph.com with General Availability in mid-Q2 2017.