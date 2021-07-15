tyGraph in Platform Analytics (IPA) Allows ISV's and MSP's to Extend Their Offerings

Waterloo, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2021 --Over the past seven years, tyGraph has evolved its platform to create the most comprehensive set of data analytics for the Microsoft 365 platform. As Microsoft evolves with their Viva announcement, the integration of data across the Microsoft workloads is becoming increasingly complex. Concurrently, ISVs and MSPs are building custom capabilities on top of the Viva platform and they are faced with the daunting task of collecting and displaying in context data for their solutions.



"We have been engineering and refining our capability to collect, analyze and report Microsoft 365 data for some of the largest companies in the world." says John White - CTO and Co-Founder at UnlimitedViz. "Now we are able to take all of this engineering and offer it as a service to ISVs and MSPs to augment their solutions. It is truly a win-win".



"Though we have seen exponential growth over the past few years by selling directly and through System Integrators, we believe adding this strategy of working with ISV's and MSP's will really enhance our scale opportunities." says Ed Senez, CEO and Co-Founder. "Concurrently, our partners will be able to rapidly evolve their platform without the need to repeat all of the engineering we have already undertaken."



We will be making more product and partnership announcements in the coming weeks.