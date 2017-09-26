Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --UnlimitedViz Inc. announced today the pre-release of its tyGraph O365 Reporting portal. "Customers have always been thrilled with the extensive analytics capability of our tyGraph solutions" says Dean Swann, Director of Product. "Disseminating these reports at scale has been a challenge and today we are closing that gap."



"Given the deep engineering that we have already invested in with Power BI framework, the Power BI Embedded capabilities were a natural solution for this offering" says John White, CTO and Co-Founder.



"I can relate to executives and key stakeholders who just want to get their job done and don't want to be bothered with the amount of information an analyst would need" says Ed Senez, President and Co-Founder. "This self-service tool delivers exactly that."



Follow this link to try tyGraph solutions for free today: https://www.tygraph.com/trytygraphnow.



About UnlimitedViz Inc. - Makers of tyGraph

UnlimitedViz is a data & business intelligence company formed in 2007 with the vision to help businesses drive value through business intelligence (BI) solutions. We create software using our UVI Lean methodology which includes bringing our customers along with us as part of the product development journey.



For more information visit: https://www.tygraph.com.