tyGraph Pulse - Get the Pulse of Your Office 365 Tenant

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2017 --UnlimitedViz Inc. announced today the general availability of tyGraph Pulse, an Office 365 solution that provides affordable analytics for SharePoint; OneDrive; Groups; Exchange; Teams; Yammer; Skype as well as Licensing.



"The product is designed to bridge the gap between the Microsoft Adoption Content Pack that is free from Microsoft and other Advanced Workload Analytic tools such as tyGraph for SharePoint, tyGraph for Yammer and the like" says Ed Senez -President & Co-Founder. "Our customers have told us that they need both vertical and horizontal views of the rich data emanating from the Microsoft Graph and many other Office 365 endpoints."



"Spotting digital transformation trends requires you to dig deep into workloads like Yammer, Exchange and SharePoint/OneDrive, all the while keeping an eye on other collaboration workloads like Skype and Teams" says Dean Swann, Director of Product. "Mashing-up this data with internal sources like HRIS system data can really amplify usage patterns and quite literally put them on a map."



"tyGraph Pulse is a well-designed solution that helps us measure our Office 365 end user adoption and product usage." says Norman Young - IT Manager, Data Architect form Brock University. "Using Pulse to track adoption ensures that we are getting a return on our Office 365 investment. We are able to make better informed decisions on Office 365 with the information and insight provided by Pulse."



"The architectural framework for Pulse is identical to our ever popular tyGraph for Yammer solution" says John White CTO and Co-Founder. "Customers love the fact that they can have an analytics solution running on the platform they already invested in and is accessible from Power BI from within their own tenant space."



You can try tyGraph Pulse for free today at: https://www.tygraph.com/trytygraphnow.



About UnlimitedViz Inc. -Makers of tyGraph

UnlimitedViz is a data & business intelligence company formed in 2007 with the vision to help businesses drive value through business intelligence (BI) solutions. We create software using our UVI Lean methodology which includes bringing our customers along with us as part of the product development journey.



For more information visit http://www.tyGraph.com