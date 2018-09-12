Tyler Blackburn Marks Seven Years in Pretty Little Liars

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2018 --American actor Tyler Blackburn has recently carved a milestone on television by appearing in the hit TV show Pretty Little Liars for a total of seven years. Blackburn plays Caleb Rivers, a street-smart bad boy with a shady past who provides phone upgrades and fixes for people for money; and who in alternate turns becomes a spy, an Information Risk Analyst, a Social Media Consultant, and then Security for the Sanitarium-turned Hotel The Radley. Apart from his role on Pretty Little Liars, he has also dabbled in singing, independent cinema, and is currently slated to star in the TV series Roswell, New Mexico as Alex Manes. The sheer diversity of his roles shows his range and effortless ability to inhabit different characters for film and TV. Part of this success is his use of The Heller Approach to acting. Blackburn has worked with top Hollywood acting coach professor Brad Heller at The Heller Approach Acting Studio to learn about The Heller Approach: an acting technique that was developed by Brad Heller from Don Richardson's book Acting without Agony: An Alternative to the Method. It is a technique that relies on Muscle Memory and the phases of Preparation and Execution to provide actors with a fun and non-traumatic way to effectively portray a character. As he writes in his testimonial for The Heller Approach Acting Studio: "Since I started Brad's class I feel that I have come across a technique that works for me. I highly recommend classes with Brad Heller!"



About Tyler Blackburn

Tyler Blackburn is an American actor from Burbank, California. He began acting in 2004 but gained prominence in Nickolodedon's Unfabulous. This was followed by roles in The Doers of Coming Deeds, Next of Kin, Cold Case, Pretty Little Liars, Wendy, Ravenswood, Hello Again, and the upcoming Roswell, New Mexico.



About Brad Heller

Brad Heller became infatuated with acting began when he was a pre-med student at the University of California in San Diego. He earned his theatre degree at the Boston University School of Theatre Arts. Brad studied under the tutelage of Don Richardson. As the owner and teacher of The Heller Approach Acting Studio, Brad's students include David White, Masi Oka, and Judge Reinhold. As an actor, he has appeared in shows such as Criminal Minds and Leverage. He also is a series regular actor on the hit Pureflix Show 'Malibu Dan', having appeared in 23 episodes of the sitcom. And just this past week, guest starred on the critically acclaimed hit Amazon show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (which just received 14 Emmy Nominations). It is abundantly clear that Brad Heller uses The Heller Approach in his own career as an actor regularly.



About The Heller Approach

The Heller Approach to acting has been described as "non-Method" acting. Instead of using a personal experience in order to inform one's acting, the method relies on Muscle Memory and the two phases of Preparation and Execution to ensure a convincing portrayal that is organic and not physically, emotionally, and mentally taxing.



About The Heller Approach Acting Studio

The Heller Approach Acting Studio is regarded as one of the foremost acting schools in the country. It offers a comprehensive acting curriculum that includes items such as Styles of Entertainment, Believability, and Cold Read/Audition Technique. The school also provides distance learning with acting lessons via Skype.



