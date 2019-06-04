Tyler Brown and Erika Ruiz of Longnecker & Associates Announced as Winners of the 10th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2019 --Recently, The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 2019 Emerging Leaders Awards.



The M&A Advisor, renowned globally for its recognition of leading M&A, financing and turnaround professionals, created this event to promote mentorship and professional development amongst emerging business leaders.



Tyler Brown and Erika Ruiz have been chosen for their accomplishments and expertise from a pool of nominees by an independent judging panel of distinguished business leaders.



"The Annual M&A Advisor Emerging Leaders Awards—originally known as the '40 Under 40 Awards'—were created in 2010 to recognize and celebrate the achievements of the outstanding young professionals who have reached a significant level of success while still under the age of 40. These impressive young professionals have made notable contributions to our industry and to their communities. Truly, the Emerging Leader Awardees we are honoring are the best and the brightest. They are the future of the M&A, finance, and turnaround industry" said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder of The M&A Advisor.



On Tuesday, September 17, The M&A Advisor will host a black-tie Awards Gala at the New York Athletic Club in Manhattan to introduce the 2019 Emerging Leaders Award Winners to the business community and to celebrate their achievements. The Awards Gala is a feature of the 2019 Emerging Leaders Summit—an exclusive event bringing current and past Emerging Leaders Awards winners together with their peers and industry stalwarts.



You can view the complete list of this year's Emerging Leaders Award Winners here.



Tyler Brown, Senior Director at Longnecker & Associates and winner in the Service Professional category, has consulted extensively with public, private and not-for-profit companies across various industries. His experience spans executive and board of director compensation, incentive plan design, change-in-control, restructurings, M&A and tax mitigation strategies.



Erika Ruiz, Marketing Director at Longnecker & Associates and winner in the Marketing and Business Development category, has extensive experience in integrated marketing and advertising. She works closely with the executive team to design and implement strategic marketing solutions that produce results including print and digital marketing, events, and public relations.



"Tyler and Erika are both critical to all the work we do on the M&A front. Their ability to execute and think out of the box for solutions is superb. In addition, what they are able to share in helping the rest of the L&A team, is priceless!", said CEO Brent Longnecker.



About Longnecker & Associates

Established in 2003, Longnecker & Associates is a nationally recognized strategic compensation and governance consulting firm based in Houston, Texas. The firm's consultants work with public, private and not-for-profit companies on a variety of complex, strategic compensation and governance situations that require real time solutions. The firm is considered a thought leader on compensation and governance issues, and its consultants have been featured on MSNBC, Businessweek, The Wall Street Journal and other national media, as well as speakers for WorldatWork, the Society of Human Resources Management and the American Management Association. For more information, visit www.longnecker.com.



About The M&A Advisor

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on M&A activities. Over the past twenty years we have established the premier global network of M&A, Turnaround and Finance professionals. Today, we have the privilege of presenting, recognizing the achievements of, and facilitating connections between the industry's top performers throughout the world with a comprehensive range of services. To learn more visit www.maadvisor.com.