Tymon Kolasinski Crowned Champion of Smartcubing Super League Season 2 Finals

Foshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2023 --After two grueling days of matches between elite Rubik's Cube solvers, Tymon Tymon Kolasinski emerged victorious in the Grand Finals to claim the Smartcubing Super League (SSL) Season 2 Championship title.



The finals took place August 19-20 and featured 16 top-ranked speedcubers facing off in head-to-head battles to determine the SSL Season 2 winner. Kolasinski maintained an undefeated record leading into the championship match against runner-up Wang Yiheng.



In a dramatic comeback, Kolasinski overcame an initial 0-2 deficit against Yiheng, rallying to achieve unparalleled consistency in his solve times. With unmatched focus, Kolasinski averaged a remarkably stable sub-4 second time over 15 total solves to defeat Yiheng 3-2 and secure the championship.



The SSL Finals showcased jaw-dropping skill by all competitors, who pushed the limits of speedcubing excellence. Wang Yiheng stunned audiences by recording the fastest single solve time of 2.732 seconds, considered unthinkable by many experts.



Xu Ruihang demonstrated extraordinary dexterity with a Turns Per Second (TPS) rate reaching 14.9, along with an astounding 20.9 TPS during parts of his solves. Du Yufang also impressed far beyond expectations for his age, fearlessly keeping pace with top opponents' sub-4.5 second times.



Veterans like Feliks Zemdegs and Twan Dullemond contributed excitement by building momentum and breaking through with unexpected personal best performances throughout the finals.



In total, Kolasinski, Yiheng, Xu, Du, and twelve other finalists competed for a prize pool of $23,100 provided by GAN Cubes. As champion, Kolasinski earned $11,500 over the two-day event. The win represents the culmination of SSL Season 2, which spanned multiple qualifying rounds and semi-finals during 2022-2023 on the path to the Finals.



"The SSL Season 2 Finals was an electrifying showcase demonstrating the incredible talent and competitive spirit within the speedcubing community," said GAN Cubes' marketing coordinate Bubble. "We congratulate Tymon, Wang, Xu, Du, and all competitors for pushing the sport to new heights this season. GAN Cubes looks forward to further advancing speedcubing in Season 3."



The full standings were:



1st Place – Tymon Kolasinski

2nd Place – Wang Yiheng

3rd Place – Xu Ruihang

4th Place – Du Yufang



In addition to intense competition, the SSL Finals also featured community events like meet-and-greets with star speedcubers, training workshops for fans, and on-site Rubik's Cube-solving demonstrations. The electric atmosphere reflected the growing popularity of competitive speedcubing worldwide.



About Smartcubing Super League

The SSL is an annual Rubik's Cube championship organized by GAN featuring head-to-head speedcubing battles between top-ranked solvers. The competition uses the "BAO5" format, calculating the average solve time over 5 attempts with the best and worst times discarded. The Super League aims to spotlight skill, strategy, and sportsmanship at the highest levels.