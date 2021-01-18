Types of Flexible Pin Bush Coupling and Maintenance Tips

Hangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2021 --The correct installation of pin bush couplings is essential in ensuring satisfactory performance. A Flexible Pin Bush Coupling is a type of mechanical power transmission. A flexible pin bush coupling is employed to connect two shafts at their ends for transmitting power. The pins function as coupling bolts.



Classification of flexible pin and bush coupling often falls into one (or more) of the following categories or groups:



- Special purpose/general purpose (high performance)

- Lubricated/non-lubricated (dry)

- Metallic or mechanical/elastomeric

- High speed/low speed



General-purpose couplings are typically classified according to speed and size. A pin coupling that's connected to a rotating machine and operating under 100 HP falls under the "small category or low". A coupling between 100 and 1000 HP is categorized as medium. Pin and bush couplings with HP over 1000 are usually considered critical and often considered to be high performance or special purpose.



Special purpose couplings are designed for the same functions as general-purpose pin bush couplings but at more horsepower and higher speeds. Because of this performance improvement, some couplings like elastomer don't qualify as special purpose or high-performance couplings.



Pin and bush from EED xinda Machinery allow the joining of two shafts for torque transmission. Both lubricating greases and oils can be used for lubricating flexible couplings.



Roller Chain Coupling



Chain couplings are compact roller units that are capable of transmitting fairly high torques at low speeds. Chain coupling is generally used for unsophisticated applications such as farming/agricultural machinery and equipment. The operation of chain couplings is similar to gear couplings. Each shaft end has sprockets connected by a roller chain. For optimum performance, proper lubrication of the roller chain coupling is critical.



Chain coupling consists of two hubs with sprocket teeth connected by a strand of double or single-roller chain. Several special features such as barrel-shaped rollers, hardened sprocket teeth, and special tooth forms are available; designed to enhance flexibility and reduce roller chain coupling wear.



Couplings are needed for the transmission of torque (rotational forces) between the two lengths of shaft. Clearances between the sprocket teeth within the chain itself accommodates any shaft misalignment. However, despite the best attempts, it's never easy to achieve perfect alignment.



To obtain optimum service, misalignment of the interlinked shafts should be restricted to the recommendations from the manufacturer. Excessive pressure causes rapid wear of both the sprockets and chain. It can also lead to early failure or collapse of the cover seals and loss of lubricant. Proper alignment allows the roller chain coupling to be securely wrapped around the sprockets. The connecting pin can also be inserted without having to apply any significant force.



Designed properly, pin and bush coupling absorbs misalignment forces well such that more sensitive, expensive, and critical components are spared. All maintenance tasks should be undertaken with the goal of contamination control. Similarly, couplings will endure better when the demands being placed on them are controlled or reduced.



The first line of defense should always be to minimize shock loadings such as sudden load reversals and hard starts. Check for proper alignment whenever repairs or intrusive maintenance are performed on any of the coupled components.



About Hangzhou Xingda Machinery

Hangzhou Xingda Machinery co.,ltd established in 1984, headquartered in HANGZHOU, CHINA, is a comprehensive enterprise that specializes in the research, production, and sales of speed reducers. In 2008, the "EED" brand strategy was launched, adhering to the road of independent research and development and independent brand.