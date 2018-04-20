U-Bike & U-Run, Magnetic Bike Mount and Running Armband - Innovation, Comfort and Style

Naples, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2018 --The startup Runtimate announced today that it is raising funds via a rewards crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to start the industrial stage for their revolutionary Magnetic Armband and companion Bike Mount. The company set out to raise € 14,000 on Kickstarter to finalize development and produce their latest invention that is going to change the way of using the smartphone during cycling and running.



U-Bike is the first Magnetic Bike Mount which doubles as a Running Armband in just seconds, thanks to the companion product, U-Run. The couple of products exploits Runtimate patented magnetic lock-on system. Whether the activity is cycling or running, U-Bike and U-Run firmly hold users' smartphones as they exercise but at the same time they allow them to easily use the phone for changing music playlist, replying a message or checking their own workout performance, activities which might take people out of their workouts and make them less productive.



U-Bike is adjustable to fit the majority of handlebars, from 22,2mm to 31,8mm and the assembling kit is included. On the U-Bike it is also possible to mount an action camera and/or a safety light, thanks to the presence of tripod adapters.



U-Run is available in two colors and it is designed and produced in Italy, with high-end raw materials. Two sizes for phone case are available (5.5" display and 6") to cover most smartphones out there and the bands themselves are also available in three sizes, small, regular and XL to fit all arm sizes.



A limited number of U-Bike+U-Run bundles are available at super early birds (more than 60% off on MSRP) and early birds prices and they will be shipped as soon as the campaign ends, in May



Runtimate was set up in Naples, Italy, on 2015 and has already enjoyed good results with its first Magnetic Armband, on sale on Amazon European marketplaces since April 2017.