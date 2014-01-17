U-WAY Launches Double Certification Qi & MFi Case for iPhone 5S/5

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2014 --U-WAY has introduced newest iPhone 5S & 5 case which fully certified by Apple MFi & WPC Qi. The case are fully compatible with all Qi wireless chargers, it can be simply put on the Qi charger to charge up.



The case providing a protective barrier against scratches. This sleek and slim casing simply clip onto the iPhone 5S & 5 phones for a perfect fit with precision machine cut-outs for the camera, power button, volume buttons and ports, it allow full access to all the features and functions of the iPhone 5S & 5 without the hassle of untangling charging cables.



The case are so slim and light that they add little to no weight to the iPhone 5S and 5 whilst providing great protection from everyday use. The case comes in two colors, black and white.



About U-Way Corporation

U-Way is an authorized Apple MFI 6.1 Licensee and also a member of WPC(Wireless Power Consortium). U-Way is a Qi OEM/ODM manufacturer globally to get the fully Qi-certified TX/RX modules from the WPC, U-Way has developed and capable to supply varies of Qi finished product and TX/RX solutions to meet growing worldwide market demand.



For more information, please contact:



Andy Yong

Sales & Marketing Executive

Block 5, Tongfuyu Xufa Industrial Zone, Shangcun Village,

Gongming Town, Guangming New District, Shenzhen, China

TEL: +86-755-2942 9700

FAX: +86-755-2942 9865

Email: andy@uwaycorp.com.cn

www.uway-qi.com