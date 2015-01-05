U-Way Launches Series of Apple MFi-Approved Qi Wireless Charging Case for iPhone 6

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2015 --U-Way has introduced newest iPhone 6 case - Qi Wireless Charging ANTI-IMPACT SHIELD for iPhone 6 (Model No.: IP6-00203), which fully certified by Apple MFi & WPC Qi. The case is fully compatible with all Qi wireless chargers, it can be simply put on the Qi wireless charger to charge up, cord free!



Press Release - Qi Wireless Charging Case Series Product for iPhone 6 with MFi



The dual layer protection with impact-resistant design case made by high quality TPU+PC material, it providing a protective barrier against scratches and drops, also the soft touch and light-duty case provides protection from minor bumps and scratches while maintain its sleekness and tactility.



The sweet point of this product is the special design detachable Qi receiver clip in the bottom which allows easily to be pulled out and using Lightning cable for sync/charge alternatively.



This slim casing simply clip onto the iPhone 6 phones for a perfect fit with precision machine cut-outs for the camera, power button, volume buttons and ports, it allow full access to all the features and functions of the iPhone 6 without the hassle of untangling charging cables.



The case is so slim, lightweight and form-fitted that they add little no weight to the iPhone 6 whilst providing great protection from everyday use, extra thickness with soft TPU corner gives your iPhone 6 more shock absorbent. The case customization on color are available.



Apart from it, U-Way are pleased to announce another 2 battery cases models for iPhone 6 as follows:

1. Qi ANTI-IMPACT Power Case for iPhone 6 (Model No.: IP6-00214). A battery case built-in 1650mAh features with Qi wireless charging function on the go, cord free.

2. ANTI-IMPACT Power Case for iPhone 6 (Model No.: IP6-10202). A battery case built-in 2600mAh battery as backup power bank when in need.



These external backup power bank cases special designed for iPhone 6 which allows extend your iPhone 6 battery power through the day, or wireless charging on the go!



These cases featuring Micro USB sync-through function that you can sync/charge your iPhone 6 simultaneously without having to take the case off. The mesh design at the back provides best feels when handling.



Both these cases features flexible Lightning connector design allows adjust slightly at 6 degree for easy installation. With one click of button to indicate battery level and begin to charge the iPhone 6, press once again to stop charging.



Apple MFi approved ensures three models of these quality and compatibility, tested to be compatible with IOS operation system and following updates.



Full press release please refer to link below:

About U-Way Corporation

U-Way is a Taiwanese-based OEM/ODM manufacturer founded in year 1995. An authorized Apple MFi 6.2 Manufacturing Licensee as well as a full member of WPC(Wireless Power Consortium). U-Way are specialized in researching, developing and supplying varies of Qi wireless power product & solution and Apple MFi accessories to meet growing worldwide market demand.



