Uber Driver Hit by Drunk Driver Pens New Tell All

Silicon Valley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2017 --Most everyone has taken an Uber. But now, safety issues involving Uber drivers are front page in the news cycle. While waiting for a passenger past midnight this May, comedy writer Charles St. Anthony thought it would be like any other ride; then a drunk driver t-boned his vehicle sending Charles to the hospital. In his laugh-out-loud funny mini-memoir Uber Diva, Charles offers a bird's eye view of what it's like to be an Uber driver.



In a particularly juicy chapter, Charles writes in detail about the "freaks and crazy people" he met while driving for Lyft and Uber. Turns out, people often offer drugs to Uber drivers while they're driving. Ever wondered what happens when every drunk person calls Uber as the bars close?



Charles St. Anthony comments, "Even though I almost died when a drunk driver hit my car, I basically had a pretty fun time driving for Uber. The transportation revolution is happening, and we are only limited by our imaginations."



Uber Diva teaches drivers and passengers alike the tricks of trade gleaned from his rideshare misadventure. Learn how drivers can boost their rating and their income in the book. Also, passengers can find out how to avoid getting spanked with a one-star rating.



The book includes educational chapters answering these burning questions:



1. What kind of insurance is needed as an Uber driver?

2. What equipment will be necessary before drivers start driving?

3. How is Uber different than driving for Lyft?

4. What's the etiquette for passengers so they don't get spanked with one star?

5. What about driver and passenger safety?



Available in paperback on Amazon and Barnes & Noble websites. Pick up an eBook for Kindle and iTunes and all major digital platforms.



Packed with colorful illustrations, witty commentary, and an insightful infographic, Uber Diva can help drivers make money as a 5-Star driver. For review copies email: info@translationgeisha.com with the subject line RE: Uber Diva review copy.



About Charles St. Anthony

Charles St. Anthony graduated from Columbia University and spent 12 years in Tokyo, Japan as a foreign commentator in the media. His first memoir Impossibly Glamorous was released to universal acclaim. His second memoir San Francisco Daddy vivisected the LGBT dating scene in San Francisco and found a following in Bay Area independent bookstores. Charles St. Anthony presently lives and works in Los Angeles.



