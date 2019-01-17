uBreakiFix Franchisee in the Midwest Seeks Equity Crowdfunding for Rapid Expansion

Little Rock, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2019 --When a smartphone dives into a swimming pool or shatters after crashing on the floor, frantic owners turn to Google to search for a repair solution. Upon their search, they will find uBreakiFix who has strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, including Samsung and Google. uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine parts. Through the partnership with Samsung, Galaxy owners can get in and out-of-warranty repairs with most repairs completed in two hours or less.



The franchisor, based in Orlando, Florida is experiencing steady year-over-year growth thanks to the millions and millions of smartphones, tablets and computers out there. Currently there are over 475 locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.



This is equally true for uBreakiFix Midwest franchisee UBIF Tech Solutions, Inc. With a protected territory spanning Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma, they are perfectly positioned to serve millions of customers who would rather pay significantly less to fix their phone than spend up to $1,000 for a new one. The demographics of this section of the Midwest supports the business plan where median household income is at the national average while tech adoption is as high as anywhere else.



Of interest to investors is the reserved footprint of this franchisee including what they have already established and what is underway. The owners have worked together for over 20 years and have experience in the markets they are developing. Location and convenience are essential to any strong brick-and-mortar business. Their protected territory across Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri will accommodate over 30 stores. This franchisee has already identified their first ten targeted areas to develop their initial stores.



At present, they have three stores open and two more under construction with several other sites under negotiation. These locations are in densely-populated, high-traffic areas. The three operating locations are highly visible near universities, concentrated retail shopping areas and strategically located near AT&T, Verizon and other major carriers.



Investors of every kind are invited to inspect their offering here - http://bit.ly/2SWKAwC



About uBreakiFix

uBreakiFix fixes electronic devices regardless of the problem. From the classic phone drop in the parking lot to the tablet in the toilet, they've seen it all. They understand how traumatic it is when someone breaks their favorite devices and want to help relieve the pain and stress of consumers under such situations by repairing their favorite tech device fast at very competitive prices.