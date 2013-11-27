Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2013 --Now approaching its 32nd year, UCSD’s Sun God Festival is currently accepting sponsor partners for 2014. Presented by the Associated Students Concerts & Events office, the festival features three stages of live music, activity and vendor booths, lounges, and art installations.



Increasing in popularity and size, Sun God attracts a sold out crowd of 20,000 attendees each year ranging from culturally diverse students and guest volunteers from surrounding areas. Held at RIMAC Field of UC San Diego on a Friday during the seventh week of spring, the next festival will take place on Friday, May 16th, 2014.



Sun God offers various opportunities for companies and brands interested in aligning with a tremendously successful event. Sponsors benefits include various cross promotion, brand activation and vendor display options. Sponsors can also take advantage of customized packages that will compliment their ongoing promotional efforts.



“As one of College Magazine’s Top 10 College Music Festivals to Crash, we are truly a model for collegiate music festivals across the nation in terms of production, talent, and professionalism,” says Sun God Festival Director Andrea Hsueh. “We are excited to enhance the festival experience with sponsor activations to create lasting memories and impressions for our attendees.”



One of the most popular collegiate music festivals on the west coast, Sun God Festival is an outlet for current students to come together to celebrate their school. Several events leading up to the festival, such as Sun God Open Forums and Battle of the Bands and DJ Battle encourage student participation and input on the festival line up.



In the past Sun God Festival has hosted some of the music industry’s most notable acts including No Doubt, Neon Trees, Damian Marley, Third Eye Blind, Drake, My Chemical Romance, and Kendrick Lamar.



For more information on sponsorship opportunities please contact A&M Entertainment at (310) 295-4150 or send email to info [at] amentertainment.com.



About Sun God Festival

Now entering its 32nd year, the Sun God Festival is an annual campus festival at The University of California, San Diego. The largest music festival in San Diego, Sun God was established in 1983 and usually takes place on the Friday of the seventh week during in the spring. Produced by the Associated Students Concerts & Events, the festival and concert provide an opportunity for students to enjoy themselves while the fair portion consists of fun games, lounges, vendor, and display booths. In the absence of a football team, Sun God Festival has become one of the most cherished UC San Diego traditions.



About A&M Entertainment

A&M Entertainment is an International talent representation, marketing and entertainment group founded in 1997. They have in their years of existence established a unique and strong business network within the entertainment industry representing a diverse roster of event properties, consumer brands, Grammy Award winning artists and multi-platinum selling producers and DJs.



The company offers a wide range of live entertainment, event planning, publicity and sponsorship consulting & development services for national and international clients.