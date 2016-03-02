UCEDA SCHOOL Broadens Its Reach Again with the Grand Opening of a New School in NYC Times Square

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2016 --Helping residents and international visitors learn English in New York City, a new school opens its doors in Times Square. Within a stone's throw of New York's highly-recognizable attractions, the school is front-and-center for America's most culturally iconic city. To that end, students who want to learn English in Manhattan will be greeted with memorable experiences as well as able teachers ready for all comprehension levels.



Teaching ESL in New York City, UCEDA SCHOOL programs are equipped to teach basic, intermediate and advanced levels. Dedicated to teaching international students how to learn and improve English language skills, the school is poised to provide optimal student services. Educators at UCEDA SCHOOL are full-service as they help students lead more productive lives by bolstering their pupils' cultural awareness. Helping students embrace the facts of a globalized economy, where all members must know English, the language school in New York City corners the market on capability.



John Paul Uceda, President of the ESL school in Manhattan said of the grand opening, "UCEDA SCHOOL tackles everything from general and business English to kids and teen programs, tourism, and English immersion in one-to-one as well as group classes. We even have a program for accent reduction and conversational skills. No ESL stone is unturned here."



As if the prime location wasn't enough, UCEDA SCHOOL has gone the extra mile to provide optimal facilities for their students. Comfortable and near subway and bus transportation, the school is centrally located. Right in Times Square in the center of Manhattan, UCEDA SCHOOL is near Broadway, Grand Central Station and the Empire State Building. It's also nearby several notable museums to enhance the educational experience. Housing assistance is available for all international students as well as any airport transportation upon request. Having thought of everything, the ESL New York City school also has Student U.S. Visa representatives available to answer any questions at hand.



For more information visit www.UCEDASCHOOL.edu.



To Register go to http://www.ucedaschool.edu/schools/new-york/manhattan-new-york-city.



About UCEDA SCHOOL

UCEDA SCHOOL is a family-owned business founded in 1902 that provides the marketplace with qualified English instructors. UCEDA SCHOOL has over 25-years of experience teaching English as a second language in the United States. With numerous locations nationwide each UCEDA SCHOOL is focused on providing a comprehensive educational experience for international students at English language beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.



For a full listing of all UCEDA SCHOOL locations nationwide visit http://www.ucedaschool.edu/schools.



John Paul Uceda

President, UCEDA SCHOOL

newyork@ucedaschool.edu

212-242-8345

Website: http://www.ucedaschool.edu/

