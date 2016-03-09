UChest Kids Is a Subscription Box Company Delivering Kids the Best Toys and Treats Monthly

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --UChest, a subscription box company dedicated to bringing delight to children through a monthly delivery of products that will entertain and educate, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



UChest's mission is to bring a more kid-friendly experience to the "randomness" of the subscription box model. When a child receives a uChest, the individual obtains a box filled with products that fully cater to a child's interest. uChest is designed to include many products that will entertain and educate children of all types, ages 6-11.



"The inspiration initially came from interacting with my younger brother and seeing his experience with another subscription box," says Austin Prado, President of uChest. "For the most part, he liked what the company gifted him every month, but I knew it did not fully reflect his interests. So, I wanted to create something that my brother would truly enjoy, something specifically catered to children."



Each box contains a diverse range of products from toys, clothing items, and candy. What separates uChest from other subscription box businesses on the market is this is the first company in the field that is both fully focused on children and includes a philanthropic aspect. The company has pledged to donate a percentage of profits back to communities across the country with a focus on children's organizations, charities, schools, and hospitals. The company also offers customers the ability to purchase a uChest for a child in need.



"We love giving back which is why we have pledged to donate a percentage of our profits to children's charities and other children's organization, and nobody else can say that," says Jonathan Bailey, Vice President of uChest. "When you buy a box from us, you do not just put a smile on your child's face, but you also help put a smile on the face of a child in need."



UChest's monthly subscription box is available for $15 to early backers on Indiegogo with other perks including an XL edition in a larger box and a year long supply to uChest.



The uChest children's subscription box is now live and available of purchase on Indiegogo:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/uchest-kids-monthly-subscription-boxes#/



About uChest

The uChest Team is composed of fun-loving, tech-savvy entrepreneurs attending schools such as The University of Southern California, The University of San Diego and California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Their mission is to bring a more kid-friendly experience to the "randomness" of the subscription box model along. uChest is a company that believes in the power of philanthropy and will also be giving pack a percentage of their profits to children's charities and other children's organizations including schools and hospitals to communities across the country.



For more information on uChest visit: http://uchestkids.com