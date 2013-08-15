Udacity Selects T3 Advisors to Expand in Palo Alto

Waltham, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2013 --T3 Advisors, a national real estate consulting firm, is pleased to announce that its client, Udacity, has moved to its new location at 2465 Latham Street in Palo Alto. Due to explosive growth, Udacity, a cutting-edge online education company, outgrew its 3,000 square foot space and has selected a top-floor location with 15,000 square feet to meet its expanded needs.



With a strong desire to change the face of higher education and series B funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures and Steve Blank, Udacity has grown faster than expected. With this move, the Company can take advantage of this great location between Palo Alto and downtown Mountain View with a panoramic view of the foothills made possible by a four-sided glass space.



“It’s very exciting to see the enormous growth of our client, Udacity,” said David Bergeron, Managing Director for T3 Advisors on the West Coast. “We are thrilled to assist them in locating and creating a space that will empower them to continue their important work in the education space.”



About T3 Advisors

