UFC Fighter Liz Carmouche Will Use the Song "Va Va Voom to the Moon" (Eurotrash Collective Remix) by Fans of Jimmy Century for Fight with Miesha Tate

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2014 --UFC Fighter Liz Carmouche will use the song “Va Va Voom to the Moon” (Eurotrash Collective Remix) by Fans Of Jimmy Century as her official walkout song on April 19th at the Amway Center in Orlando for her fight against Miesha Tate airing live on FOX11.



The UFC released a recent article stating, “The former Marine corporal will be entering the cage with a walkout song befitting her status as one of the toughest fighters in the division. With lyrics like, 'You might be the king of hustle but I'm the muscle, you can be the king of bling but I'm the ring,' it's easy to see why.”



When asked why she chose the FOJC song, Liz Carmouche says, "It inspires me with confidence…the inspiration that Alicia and Victor put into it and how it made me feel…I liked the message behind it which ultimately led to me changing my walkout song.”



Details of the Fight and Airing of the Song:



Saturday April 19th, Orlando, FL at The Amway Center

Airing free on FOX 11. 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific



Fabricio Werdum vs. Travis Browne

Miesha Tate vs. Liz Carmouche



About Fans Of Jimmy Century

Las Vegas-based pop electro Band. Universal Music Group recording artists Fans of Jimmy Century, cited by Billboard Magazine/The Examiner as a “Must Watch” dance band for 2014 and described as “solid original artists who have enough finesse and creative seasoning to deliver the goods…”Va Va Voom to the Moon” merits itself as a solid record release that can soon become without a doubt a club and radio smash hit.’’ FOJC’s newest chart-climbing pop tune will make its UFC debut on Saturday, April 19th at 8PM at The Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, airing free on FOX 11 (Orlando), and FOX 5 Las Vegas.



FOJC is a two-time Grammy nominee for Best Dance Single with “Hot Sahara” and Best Dance Album for “Twist of the Banshees.” Led by vocalist Alicia Perrone and guitarist Victor James, the group features multiple players/dancers in a high-energy cutting-edge dance show. Perrone has inspired audiences worldwide with her unique vocal style and eclectic fashion sense.



Fans Of Jimmy Century originated in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2007. Recently signed to Butown/Street Scholar/Bungalo/Universal Music Group Distribution their debut single “Va Va Voom to the Moon” produced by Gary Miller was released on Sept 24th, 2013. A pop noir video for the song was officially released on December 23, 2013 with an exclusive advance viewing party on November 21st at their mid-mod Paradise Palms home well known around Las Vegas as “The Caddyshack.”



Originally from the SF bay area, after writing the song “Mr. Las Vegas,” they felt a strong temptation to grow permanent roots in Vegas. The song captures the excitement and allure of Las Vegas with a vintage 007 flair & seductive film noir style, paying tribute to Las Vegas’ retro and modern day entertainers. What was originally supposed to be a music video for the song has now expanded into a full-length feature film in which Fans of Jimmy Century performs the title track & are featured actors in the film alongside additional top Las Vegas entertainers and celebrities. The film is to be shot in 2014.



FOJC got off to a fast start with the success of their first single, “Hot Sahara,” which climbed the dance ?and radio charts, reaching #23 on FMQB. Both “Hot Sahara” and its accompanying album, “Twist of the Banshees,” were on the initial ballot in the Electronic Dance category for the Grammy Awards in the same year. “Hot Sahara,” & additional tracks have been consistently selected for key placements in television shows such as brand new shows like “Ray Donovan” starring Liev Schrieber, Law & Order: SVU, XOXO Betsey Johnson, Tosh.0 and past shows The L Word (in a scene so steamy, it’s now referred to by L Word fanatics as “The Hot Sahara Scene”), Gossip Girl, Melrose Place, Remodeled, The Real Housewives of NYC, Running Russell Simmons, Community, Ugly Betty, The Hills, The Listener, and Samantha Who? Popular 2011-2012 major feature film releases including “Finding Nemo 3D,” Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Teacher” starring Cameron Diaz & Justin Timberlake, and Warner Bros.’ “Hall Pass” starring Owen Wilson featured additional FOJC songs. Popular Brands Roxy Europe, Forever 21, and Zippo Lighters are also using FOJC songs in their online commercials/ads.



