UFOMiners Launch Four Powerful Cryptocurrency Miners

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2016 --One of the leading cryptocurrency mining hardware manufacturers, UFOMiners (http://www.UFOMiners.com) has introduced four powerful miners for Bitcoin and Litecoin Mining. The hardware - MesaMiner, NekrosMiner, OberonMiner and OberonMiner Prime are now available for ordering at a price range of $3200 and $4900.



Both MesaMiner and NekrosMiner offer a hashing speed of 60 TH/s and 85 TH/s respectively and are by far the best mining hardware for Bitcoin mining. MesaMiner is a special edition of well-known RinoMiner and is available for $3600, while its more powerful counterpart, NekrosMiner sells for $4800 a piece. Similarly, OberonMiner and OberonMiner Prime are designed for Litecoin mining with a hashing speed of 1.2 GH/s and 2.2 GH/s. They sell for $3200 and $4900 respectively.



UFOMiners has been in business for almost two years now. The company started in 2014 and consists of top-level specialists with many years of experience in handling the design and development of equipment, engineering, and management. The expertise of its employees allows UFOMiners to develop all the key components for the hardware in-house without having to rely on third-party solutions. The use of alternative, new methods of manufacturing also helps the company keep its prices low while offering highest performance possible.



Customers can readily buy any of the UFOMiners products directly from the company's website. UFOMiners accept Bitcoin, Litecoin and wire transfer deposits. The crypto hardware units sold by UFOMiners are shipped for free using reputed courier services like FedEx, UPS or DHL and includes all required accessories for instant deployment. All UFOMiners equipment are put through a 2 stage test procedure during and after the manufacturing process to minimize the chances of defects. In addition, all the four UFOMiners hardware come with a 5-year warranty against manufacturing defects to ensure its customers' peace of mind.



UFOMiners is a Las Vegas, Nevada-based firm specializing in cryptocurrency mining hardware, blockchain based technologies, and remote hardware access services. UFOMiners employs a highly qualified team of specialists who ensure that the company is always one step ahead of the market.



