uHoo Device Connects to Smartphone to Predict Asthma Attacks

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2014 --According to Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, the yearly cost of asthma is estimated to be $18 billion. Doctors highly recommend identifying asthma triggers to take preventive measures and help lower the treatment costs. Dr. Marites Tan Ang, M.D., of St. Luke’s Medical said, “My goal for patients with allergic rhinitis and bronchial asthma is for them to achieve good symptom control. Aside from medications, I always advice them to identify and avoid allergens and triggers.”



uHoo, a technology startup in Hong Kong, developed an indoor air quality monitoring system that identifies dust, pollen, and molds—the most common asthma triggers. The device is equipped with various sensors to detect particulate matter, harmful chemicals, and volatile organic compounds inside the home. Furthermore, an machine learning technology allows uHoo to understand the environment and the person’s daily habits.



Once installed and connected to the Wi-Fi, it connects to a smartphone through the uHoo app. The app provides reports of the home’s air quality. More importantly, it predicts and sends alerts to prevent a potential asthma attack. For asthma and rhinitis triggered by dust, for example, uHoo sends a push notification alerting the user when dust levels are about to breach his/her safe levels.



uHoo’s main goal is to help prevent asthma attacks, which can also help lower the cost of asthma treatments. On average, a person spends $3300 a year in asthma inhalers and medications. Dustin Jefferson Onghanseng, uHoo Co-founder and CEO, stated, “I want to help people live healthier through prediction and prevention instead of treatment.” Besides providing alerts, trends on gas, chemical concentration, and environment conditions are also available in the app. Users can refer to the report to determine what may have caused an asthma or allergic attack.



If you want to get early access to uHoo, check and support uHoo’s Indiegogo campaign. To learn more about uHoo, you can drop Dustin and uHoo an email at hello@uhooinc.com.



About uHoo

We want to help people live healthier through a better understanding of the air we breathe and how the activities we do at home affect our home environment and health.