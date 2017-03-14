Uila, Inc. Raises $5M Series A Funding, Led by TOYO Corp.

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2017 --Uila, Inc., a provider of application-aware infrastructure performance monitoring software, announced today a $5 million Series A funding led by TOYO Corporation, to be used primarily for expanding Uila's North American presence, as well as further the company's partnerships in Europe and Asia.



In addition to doubling their domestic customer-base and expanding global partner growth, this round of funding will be used to extend and enhance Uila's application-aware infrastructure performance monitoring tools, used by Information Technology personnel, providing full stack visibility across virtual and physical systems in their data centers. Today, Uila solutions monitor and manage over 10,000 production application servers worldwide.



Uila Co-Founder and CEO, Chia-Chee Kuan, said: "TOYO Corporation is more than an investor. They are a strategic partner who truly understand the value of our robust application-dependency mapping, hotspot visibility, and lightening fast root cause resolution capabilities." Kuan continued, "We are working together to deliver a more accurate, streamlined, and efficient way of supporting data centers globally, across all sizes of businesses and industries."



The Uila founding team has worked with TOYO for over a decade in previous ventures; TOYO was also an investor in Uila's seed round, and has been their exclusive distributor in Japan since they first went to market in 2013.



Masaru Gomi, CEO and President of TOYO Corporation, stated: "As a valued partner in our portfolio, Uila's solutions play a central role in the products we provide to our information technology clients." Gomi added, "Correlating performance issues across the full stack of networking, storage, virtualization, and applications in the data center is crucial to all industries. This investment and partnership allows us to expand our sales and development in the virtualized data center market."



Additional benefits of the TOYO investment in Uila include joint research and development efforts, a strong reseller-recruitment effort and presence at VMWorld 2017, and the addition of Bill Berkman, President and Managing Director of TOYO U.S. Holdings LLC, to Uila's board of directors.



This investment brings Uila's total funding to $8.6 million since its founding in 2013.



About Uila

Uila's application-aware infrastructure performance monitoring gives IT infrastructure and operations teams x-ray vision, dependency mapping and an intuitive dashboard with 1-click root cause analysis providing instant full stack visibility into hotspots and bottlenecks. Uila cuts time to resolution from days to minutes for customers like First Tech Federal Credit Union and Lake County EMS. The company was founded in 2013 by Chia-Chee Kuan, Dean Au, and Miles Wu, with offices in Santa Clara, CA and Taiwan.



About TOYO Corporation

TOYO Corporation is a leading global distributor of measurement and analytics products across multiple segments. TOYO has been contributing to Japanese industries through provisioning of the world's most advanced "Measurement Technologies" as its core competence. In conjunction with these endeavors, the company develops its own products using the know-how accumulated over many years. The company is based in Japan and was founded with 1953. It has offices in Japan, China, and the United States, and partnerships with over 180 manufacturers and software companies in 20 countries.



