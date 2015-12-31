UK Airport Car Parks Launch Service to Help American Travelers Cut the Cost of Gatwick Airport Hotels

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2015 --UK Airport Car Parks has become one of the most recommended services for helping people save money with airport parking. Now, they have launched a new service where people can stay at quality airport hotels for a fraction of the price.



Each year millions of people from around the world head to Gatwick Airport and the UK for business and pleasure, but staying in the UK and in a London hotel can be expensive. UK Airport Car Parks with their airport hotel comparison engine makes the search of finding a cheap Gatwick Airport hotel simplified. The hotel comparison tool can go through all the prices and deals of London hotels and find the best deals, helping the traveller to save money.



Gatwick Airport Hotels (www.ukairportcarparks.co.uk/hotels/gatwick) are just some of the choices available to travellers. UK Airport Car Parks can search all of the UK airport hotels to find the best deals available. It is simple to use and deals can be found within minutes. All the user has to do is to enter the date they would like to stay at the hotel, and the location of the hotel, which includes London, Manchester, Newcastle, and Liverpool. Once the information is added, the results will then be displayed, providing the traveller with the best deals available.



A spokesman for UK Airport Car Parks said: "Our airport hotels comparison tool can help people visiting the UK and Gatwick Airport save money. We can find all the best deals available, which puts more money in our customers pockets."



Other services provided by UK Airport Car Parks include airport car parking, travel insurance, and airport lounges. With their reputation for helping people to save money, they have become one of the most recommended services when it comes to booking airport hotels and airport parking.



