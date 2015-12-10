UK Airport Car Parks Launches Benidorm Pickpocket Crime Poll

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2015 --UK Airport Car Parks is calling on Toni Perez the Mayor of Benidorm, to take action after UK holidaymakers visiting the Costa Blanca have reported an increase in crime. Benidorm receives over 5 million tourists each year from the UK, but a large portion of them according to UK Airport Car Parks feel unsafe. To find out how bad the pickpocketing problem is, the airport car parking company has launched a poll (https://www.facebook.com/ukacp).



The airport car-parking expert, who helps holidaymakers save money on parking their car at UK airports, is asking people if they have been pickpocketed while on holiday in Benidorm. The poll will then be used to send a strong letter to the Mayor of Benidorm calling for immediate action to tackle the problem.



A representative of UK Airport Car Parks recently visited Benidorm and was shocked at how serious the problem was. After speaking to some holidaymakers, he found people were now being put off from visiting the seaside resort with many saying they will not return. Within hours of being in Benidorm, the representative witnessed three police officers and an ambulance attend a victim who had been mugged, in broad daylight. When speaking to some of the crowd who were watching, the representative was told this was a common occurrence, and the Mayor of Benidorm had no interest.



The spokesman for UK Airport Car Parks said: "Our representative was shocked at what he saw. He was even more shocked when residents said it happened all the time, but the police and the Mayor were not interested."



The number of UK visitors to Benidorm could reduce due to the large number of complaints of pickpockets, Pea Men, and muggings. Many fans of the popular Spanish holiday destination have said they will not return until police and the Mayor of Benidorm take action.



A march took place this year to calling on action to be taken to reduce the crime rate, and even though it was headline news around the world, the Mayor of Benidorm has taken no action to take measures to reduce the crime.



UK Airport Car Parks intends to send the poll to all the leading UK travel agents and the Mayor of Benidorm, calling for action to be taken.



For people wishing to take part in the poll and lend support in beating the crime problem in Benidorm, please visit https://www.facebook.com/ukacp/



