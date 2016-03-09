UK Filmmakers Crowdfunding for Driven Dead - New Thriller Featuring Psychopath Car

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --A paramedic with only seven hours to deliver a heart to a hospital more than 500 miles away is the subject of a new thriller from a small group of UK filmmakers.



In the process of delivering the organ, antagonist Travis Reed meets Officer Brady. Brady warns him about a series of bizarre road deaths on the highways of the desert. As the journey progresses, things begin to unravel in a more sinister way. A strange black car - inspired by a military concept from the US Air Force - marks Travis for dead.



Production for the film, Driven Dead, will take place in the United Kingdom, but the majority of principle photography will take place in the deserts of Utah and on soundstages. The filmmakers chose Utah for its filming benefits, as well as the state's unique landscape, which breathes life into the story.



The film, Driven Dead, is in the crowdfunding stage on Kickstarter. The filmmakers are raising money for the next stage of production, including a production warehouse and office in the US, which will allow for the preparation of vehicles and other props. The funds will also support conceptualized art, storyboarding, location scouting and sets. The second phase of fundraising will concentrate on creating and gathering props for the shoot, stunt setups, location permits and equipment rental.



The filmmakers are looking to expand their team to help make the film possible and have opened applications for all positions, from cast and crew to staff members. All candidates will be considered, provided the filmmakers meet their goal. Applications will be available on Driven Dead's webpage.



To watch the trailer, visit the film's Kickstarter page. The page also contains more information on how to fund Driven Dead. Each pledge level includes a thank-you gift from the team. Backers can earn copies of the screenplay, Blu Ray copies of the film, concept art, posters, prints and more for supporting the project.



About Driven Dead

