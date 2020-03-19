UK Logistics and Procurement Recruiters, DSJ Global Are Building Resilience Into Any Organisation

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2020 --The supply chain process is dependent on teambuilding. For businesses across the UK, in London as well as Birmingham and Manchester, this has been a hard but essential lesson to learn. The right people can build resilience into any organisation and make it possible to survive and thrive even during troubled times. Whether it is dealing with the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit or the fall out of the coronavirus outbreak, a strong and responsive team can make it much easier for logistics and procurement functions to continue to grow.



DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruiter for individuals and organisations involved in logistics, procurement and supply chain. The firm's heritage stretches back to 2008 and since then it has continued to evolve its offering, tailoring this not just to the needs of client businesses and candidates but also to the changes that have taken place in the supply chain world. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality logistics and procurement recruitment services in the UK and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



This includes everything, from the new technology – including artificial intelligence and the use of real time data – to political and economic shifts that have placed additional pressures on this carefully balanced process. As a result DSJ Global is a crucial partner for businesses across the UK, not just in London but in Birmingham in the Midlands, as well as cities in the North such as Manchester.



Key to an effective supply chain is staying on top of the way that goods move across borders, something that has been shrouded in uncertainty for UK businesses in recent years. DSJ Global works with a range of client companies to help solve many of the most pressing issues of responsiveness through the recruitment of high quality talent. The firm also invests in its own people, ensuring a consistently excellent standard of service delivery through a combination of the latest recruitment technology and best-in-class training.



As a result DSJ Global consultants are specialists in their field and have an in-depth understanding of the market. They ensure that the firm stands out as one of the most prominent logistics and procurement recruiters in the UK, as well as on a global level. Combined with extensive networks of excellent candidates and relationships with employers at many levels, this team enables DSJ Global to continue to reimagine the way that recruitment is handled for logistics and procurement roles and to find new opportunities to make mutually beneficial connections.



About DSJ Global UK

DSJ Global UK is a specialist leading recruiter for supply chain roles, identifying the talent of today to help secure the vision and strategy of tomorrow's leading enterprises. The firm combines in-depth local knowledge and connections with a global perspective and network to provide a focused and effective service.