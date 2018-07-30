UK Sound Counted Among 'Companies to Watch' at Summer NAMM 2018

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2018 --Each year during Summer NAMM, the Best In Show breakfast panel and discussion is featured, offering attendees insight into some of the very best gear to appear at the venerable music industry trade show. This year was no exception, wherein six retail-buying experts descended on the show and presented their top product picks in four categories, before an audience of more than 300 Summer NAMM attendees.



The comprehensive list of categories included Best In Show, Company to Watch, Gotta Stock It and Add-Ons & Accessories. Panelists included professionals from all across the U.S. such as A&G Central Music, Instrumental Music Center, Groth Music, Vintage King, Guitar Center and Reverb. BAE Audio subsidiary UK Sound was chosen for the category of Company to Watch, among some very good instrument and equipment manufacturers including Gibson, D'Addario and three others.



Matt Knobel, Sales Specialist for Vintage King, commented on the selection of UK Sound as a 'Company to Watch': "There are a lot of companies that are remaking classic modules, but this is one of the best companies out there doing this. There's been a lot of demand lately for lower-cost items, but these guys are making super high-quality products at super affordable prices. This is going to revolutionize a lot of home studios."



BAE Audio President Mark Loughman was inspired in 2017 to launch UK Sound as a fully owned subsidiary of BAE, with the intention of offering commercial studio-quality recording gear — at a lower price. The company's first product, the UK Sound 1173 preamp / compressor, was enormously successful and combined timeless sonic characters of both the 1073 preamplifier and 1176 compressor.



UK Sound is set to launch more products before the end of the 2018. For more information on the UK Sound 1173, please visit www.uksound.com



About BAE Audio

British Audio Engineering are manufactures of high end microphone preamp/equalizers faithful to vintage designs of the seventies and earlier. With a penchant for high quality transformers, everything is as close to the vintage philosophy as possible. All BAE equipment is hand-wired and soldered using discreet electronics, rather than economized on a circuit board.